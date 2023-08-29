Sinéad O'Connor family releases new statement one month after her tragic death

File Footage

Sinéad O'Connor’s family has released a new statement to express their gratitude to her fans for their love and support after the singer breathed her last on July 26.

Kids of the Irish singer, Jake, Roisin, and Yeshua, and her extended family addressed the supporters via The Irish Times a month after O’Conner’s tragic death at age 56.

"The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing,” they penned in their heartfelt message.

“Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated," the message added. "We thank the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, and his wife Sabina and An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD for their attendance at the funeral service on the morning of 8th August 2023.”

O'Connor converted to Islam in 2018 and changed her name to Shuhada, but continued to perform under her birth name.

“Our thanks also to Dingle Druid Juli Ní Mhaoileóin for her leading of the funeral service and later, the interment ceremonies in the lovely Garden in Deansgrange Cemetery. Further thanks to Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri and his colleagues for the Muslim prayers and blessing of Sinéad at both these ceremonies," the note added.

The loved ones of the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker also mentioned the musicians who sang at the funeral service of O’Connor, thanking them for their service, while noting that it "helped ease the burden of sorry at Sinéad’s passing."

They went on to express their gratitude to the funeral directors and the people who worked to transport O’Connor’s body from England back to Ireland for the services.

The message continued with a thank you for the media as they wrote, "Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family. We ask that this privacy continue to be respected.”

Before concluding the heartfelt note, the family thanked the mourning fans of the singer, writing, "Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing."

"The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all."