Meghan Markle sees Royal Family as a ‘bombsite’

Royal experts have just stepped forward with some insight into the remaining bond Meghan Markle has left in the UK following her move away from royal life.

Royal author and columnist Jan Moir issued these claims and sentiment regarding Meghan Markle and the possibility of her return to the UK.

She shed light on everything in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she started off by saying, “She is never going to set foot in the grey, cake-filled, miserable UK again if she can possibly help it.”

Because “when it comes to relations between the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex [specifically] we're looking at a burnt-out bombsite where a family used to be.”

Before concluding, the same insider also went as far as to add, “Relations are at rock bottom, clemency is in the deep freeze.”

Not to mention, “the outstretched hand has been withdrawn and the peace pipe has been doused with a thousand duchessy tears. It is over.”