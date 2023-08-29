 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle sees Royal Family as a ‘bombsite’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Meghan Markle sees Royal Family as a ‘bombsite’
Meghan Markle sees Royal Family as a ‘bombsite’

Royal experts have just stepped forward with some insight into the remaining bond Meghan Markle has left in the UK following her move away from royal life.

Royal author and columnist Jan Moir issued these claims and sentiment regarding Meghan Markle and the possibility of her return to the UK.

She shed light on everything in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she started off by saying, “She is never going to set foot in the grey, cake-filled, miserable UK again if she can possibly help it.”

Because “when it comes to relations between the Royal Family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex [specifically] we're looking at a burnt-out bombsite where a family used to be.”

Before concluding, the same insider also went as far as to add, “Relations are at rock bottom, clemency is in the deep freeze.”

Not to mention, “the outstretched hand has been withdrawn and the peace pipe has been doused with a thousand duchessy tears. It is over.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles for ‘peace talks’ due to Meghan Markle? video

Prince Harry refuses to meet King Charles for ‘peace talks’ due to Meghan Markle?
Zendaya wants to leave comfort zone behind amid career boom

Zendaya wants to leave comfort zone behind amid career boom
Prince Harry makes first appearance as Prince Andrew returns to royal fold

Prince Harry makes first appearance as Prince Andrew returns to royal fold
Jennifer Aniston speaks of her ‘passion’ that can ‘break up relationships’

Jennifer Aniston speaks of her ‘passion’ that can ‘break up relationships’
Kylie Jenner not committed to Timothée Chalamet: ‘She is just having fun’

Kylie Jenner not committed to Timothée Chalamet: ‘She is just having fun’
Bradley Cooper ‘terrified’ Tom Brady will take Irina Shayk ‘away from him’ video

Bradley Cooper ‘terrified’ Tom Brady will take Irina Shayk ‘away from him’
King Charles strong feelings about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare video

King Charles strong feelings about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry laid bare
Is Tom Brady ‘jealous’ of Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper close bond?

Is Tom Brady ‘jealous’ of Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper close bond?
Kate Middleton finds a way for King Charles, Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation

Kate Middleton finds a way for King Charles, Prince William and Harry’s reconciliation
Ariana Grande ex Dalton Gomez learning to move on post split: Source

Ariana Grande ex Dalton Gomez learning to move on post split: Source

Sinéad O'Connor family releases new statement one month after her tragic death video

Sinéad O'Connor family releases new statement one month after her tragic death

Justin Bieber's eccentric wardrobe choice turns heads in Soho outing with stunning wife

Justin Bieber's eccentric wardrobe choice turns heads in Soho outing with stunning wife