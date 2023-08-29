 
Travis Barker pays tribute to DJ AM, remembering their musical journey

Travis Barker commemorated the 14th anniversary of DJ AM's untimely passing by posting a series of photos on his Instagram stories. The 47-year-old drummer of Blink-182, who was recently spotted taking a romantic walk with expectant Kourtney Kardashian, had a significant musical collaboration with DJ AM. Together, they formed a duo named TRV$DJAM.

In remembrance of the late DJ AM, whose birth name was Adam Michael Goldstein, Barker utilized his Instagram stories to share a tribute. On August 28, 2009, DJ AM tragically lost his life in his New York City apartment due to an unintended drug overdose, at the age of 36.

Barker chose to share three vintage black and white images of DJ AM on his stories, foregoing any accompanying text or captions.

The two artists were linked by a tragic incident in which they were the sole survivors of a fatal plane crash. Prior to this event, they had jointly performed at various occasions, including the 2008 MTV Video Music Awards.

On a fateful day, they embarked on a flight from South Carolina to Los Angeles on a Learjet 60, accompanied by assistant Chris Baker, security guard Charles Still, and two pilots. 

Tragically, the plane encountered a critical emergency shortly after takeoff and crashed. Later investigations revealed that the cause of the accident was attributed to 'faulty tires,' according to Billboard. Regrettably, the crash claimed the lives of both Baker and Still, as well as the two pilots. However, Barker and DJ AM miraculously survived the ordeal.

