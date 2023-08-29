Andy Roddick’s wife calls his ex Mandy Moore ‘a class act’ for supporting him

Mandy Moore dated Andy Roddick in 2003 and the pair broke up in March 2004

Mandy Moore took to Instagram on Monday to cheer for ex Andy Roddick, the tennis icon she dated 20 years ago.

"Andy was a really formative part of my young adult life and although we're not in touch, I was so moved by this article reflecting on the 20th anniversary of his US Open win and the kind of life he's (led) since," Moore posted on her Instagram Story on the first day of the 2023 U.S. Open.

“I'm so happy for him and his family," she added. "Congrats on this milestone, Andy!"

Roddick's recent feature story in GQ was the subject of the message, and Moore's Instagram shoutout included a reshared post from Roddick's wife, Brooklyn Decker, regarding the article.

Decker, who has been married to Roddick since 2009, expressed her gratitude for Moore's kind wishes in the comments section of her post, describing the This Is Us actress as "a class act."

"You were a huge part of his life (and actually there) during that time," Decker added.

In the past, Decker made a playful remark indicating that she held some playful resentment towards the 39-year-old actress for dating Roddick during their younger years.

"I still harbor anger towards Mandy because she got his good years," Decker told told Access Hollywood in 2020. "She got the hair, she got, like, the U.S. Open championship, she got the good stuff."

Roddick amassed a total of 32 championships during his successful tenure as a professional tennis player, which notably included his victory at the 2003 U.S. Open.

At the 2012 U.S. Open, the founder of the Andy Roddick Foundation officially declared his retirement from the sport.