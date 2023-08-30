Meghan Markle's reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’

Meghan Markle has reached the ‘last straw’: ‘They no longer exist for her’

Meghan Markle has reportedly reached her ‘last straw’ and is allegedly refusing to give any more chances to the UK or its people.

Allegations against Meghan Markle have been presented by royal commentator Jan Moir.

She broke it all down in one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In that piece she discussed Meghan’s alleged thoughts on the matter pertaining to the UK.

According to Ms Moir, “the message from Meghan couldn't be clearer. She is never going to set foot in the grey, cake-filled, miserable UK again if she can possibly help it.”

“Perhaps being forbidden to attend the Queen's deathbed at Balmoral — to shed light, to empower, to recommend a turmeric cleanse and some yoga stretches to the woman she never knew as Gan-Gan — was the last straw.”

“And if there is a role for her as wifely appeaser to help heal the rift between her husband and his family, she has chosen to avoid that, too. As is her right.”