Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Meghan Markle ended first marriage 'out of the blue', shocked ex-husband

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Meghan Markle seemingly ended her ties with ex-husband Trevor Engelson on a cold note.

The Duchess of Sussex, who was married the Trevor until 2013, split from the producer after two-year long distance marriage while the actress was away in Toronto shooting for 'Suits.'

The divorce was rather hurtful for Trevor, reveals royal expert Andrew Morton in his book 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess by Andrew Morton.'

Mr Morton pens: "A wealthy entrepreneur friend claimed that the marriage ended so abruptly that Meghan sent Trevor her diamond wedding and engagement rings back to him by registered mail."

He adds: "Another confirmed that the decision to end the marriage was made by Meghan and that it had come 'totally out of the blue'."

Meghan eventually met Prince Harry three years later on a blind date in London. The couple announced their engagement in 2017 before tying the knot in 2018.

