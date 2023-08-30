Meghan Markle acting glory 'forced down' by Netflix with 'Suits re-runs'

Meghan Markle is tipped to return to her Hollywood glory with a potential comeback in acting.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly receiving massive requests from her fans to act again as Netflix maintains fans with 'Suits' re-runs.

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told GB News: "According to Life & Style magazine Meghan Markle thinks there’s an Oscar in her future."

She added: "According to a source, Suits is such a hit, these re-runs you’re seeing on Netflix and they are forcing it down your throat right now.

"Meghan is being told there is a demand for her from fans and that she should act again.

"They say she’s excited and she really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role and she thinks an Oscar will be in her future," she notes.

This comes as Meghan and husband Prince Harry have successfully bought the rights of Canadian best seller book, 'Meet Me At The Lake' in the hopes to turn it into a movie/series.