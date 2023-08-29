 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Nikki Webster is embracing motherhood and navigating love after separation

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Nikki Webster is embracing motherhood and navigating love after separation
Nikki Webster is embracing motherhood and navigating love after separation 

Nikki Webster, the renowned singer behind "Strawberry Kisses," opened up on Monday about her ongoing search for love following her separation from her husband, Matthew McMah, in 2018.

The 36-year-old artist shared with Woman's Day magazine that her focus has primarily been on raising her two children, leaving little room to actively pursue the ideal partner.

"I hope one day the right person will come along and it will just happen. But I'm really happy with being a mum, it's my favourite job in the world," she expressed.

Nikki went on to reveal her uncertainty about how to navigate the contemporary dating scene, pondering, "What do you do, where do you go? Online dating is a whole new world."

Hailing from Sydney, Nikki was previously married to Matthew McMah from 2012 to 2018, and they are parents to Skylah and Malachi.

Nikki's fame soared in the year 2000 when she delivered a memorable performance during the Sydney Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. This pivotal moment served as the launchpad for her successful journey as a pop sensation, with her hit single "Strawberry Kisses" making waves in 2001.

Interestingly, her song has now become an unofficial anthem for the Matildas' 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup team, sparking a resurgence of interest in Nikki's work.

In a noteworthy event earlier this month, she graced the stage at Riverstage in Brisbane, serenading the Australian athletes with her iconic track during an official ceremony held to honor their fourth-place achievement in the widely watched tournament.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Fasssbender plays ruthless assassin in Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ trailer video

Michael Fasssbender plays ruthless assassin in Netflix’s ‘The Killer’ trailer
Neil Patrick Harris set to direct Kennedy Center’s ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Neil Patrick Harris set to direct Kennedy Center’s ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Venice Film Festival 2023: Three controversial directors to get coveted spots

Venice Film Festival 2023: Three controversial directors to get coveted spots
Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick surprise coffee shop staff in NY: See pic

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick surprise coffee shop staff in NY: See pic
Jessica Simpson faces backlash for letting daughter, 11, wear corset and makeup

Jessica Simpson faces backlash for letting daughter, 11, wear corset and makeup
Selena Gomez shocks fans with injury revelation

Selena Gomez shocks fans with injury revelation

Camilla's latest move likely to put pressure on Prince William

Camilla's latest move likely to put pressure on Prince William

Sam Asghari ‘jobless’ after parting with wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari ‘jobless’ after parting with wife Britney Spears

'Black Panther' star remembers Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary

'Black Panther' star remembers Chadwick Boseman on third anniversary
Meghan's mother targeted for hanging out with Kris Jenner who 'sexualised her daughters'

Meghan's mother targeted for hanging out with Kris Jenner who 'sexualised her daughters'
Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ wins over viewers after getting mixed reviews

Netflix’s ‘Who Is Erin Carter?’ wins over viewers after getting mixed reviews

George and Amal Clooney step out in their signature style in Venice

George and Amal Clooney step out in their signature style in Venice