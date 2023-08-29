Nikki Webster is embracing motherhood and navigating love after separation

Nikki Webster, the renowned singer behind "Strawberry Kisses," opened up on Monday about her ongoing search for love following her separation from her husband, Matthew McMah, in 2018.

The 36-year-old artist shared with Woman's Day magazine that her focus has primarily been on raising her two children, leaving little room to actively pursue the ideal partner.

"I hope one day the right person will come along and it will just happen. But I'm really happy with being a mum, it's my favourite job in the world," she expressed.

Nikki went on to reveal her uncertainty about how to navigate the contemporary dating scene, pondering, "What do you do, where do you go? Online dating is a whole new world."

Hailing from Sydney, Nikki was previously married to Matthew McMah from 2012 to 2018, and they are parents to Skylah and Malachi.

Nikki's fame soared in the year 2000 when she delivered a memorable performance during the Sydney Olympic Games Opening Ceremony. This pivotal moment served as the launchpad for her successful journey as a pop sensation, with her hit single "Strawberry Kisses" making waves in 2001.

Interestingly, her song has now become an unofficial anthem for the Matildas' 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup team, sparking a resurgence of interest in Nikki's work.

In a noteworthy event earlier this month, she graced the stage at Riverstage in Brisbane, serenading the Australian athletes with her iconic track during an official ceremony held to honor their fourth-place achievement in the widely watched tournament.