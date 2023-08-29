Arnold Schwarzenegger unveils surprising role as face of Lidl's DIY brand

Transitioning from a champion bodybuilder to a film icon and ultimately the Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger has ventured into an unexpected realm, assuming a new role as the prominent figure for Lidl's novel DIY collection.

The 76-year-old Austrian actor has embraced the position of ambassador for PARKSIDE, the home improvement brand of the supermarket. In a whimsical advertisement that heralds this captivating collaboration, Arnold delivers an exceptional performance by revisiting a legendary episode from his diverse career, skillfully reenacted within a parallel universe centered on DIY PARKSIDE.

Having wielded tools as a former bricklayer and versatile handyman, Arnold, renowned for his Terminator persona, is certainly no stranger to the implements he deftly handles in movies. The advertisement showcases him emphatically stating, "I'm here to discuss the tools for my success. Every achievement I've ever constructed was facilitated by the might in my palms. Just like yours!"



The scene shifts as he passes a drill into the eager hands of a young man, followed by a cut to a playground where he imparts wisdom to a gathering of children. He declares, "I'm here to talk about my tools for success. Everything I have ever built was because I had the power in the palm of my hands. Just like you!"

Progressing to a workspace, Arnold interacts with a man engaged in welding, asserting, "I was not afraid to fail, to think outside the box. I built a new box!"

Subsequently, the former Mr. Olympia is glimpsed sawing wood on a suburban avenue, capturing the attention of an elderly observer. He articulates, "Success means having the power to do it yourself."



As the camera withdraws, it unveils the wood he has shaped into his likeness, striking a pose reminiscent of his days on the Mr. Olympia stage. He playfully quips, "The muscles scare the birds."

The culmination of the trailer features Arnold assisting the young man from the outset of the advertisement in completing a bench press, encouraging him, "Now let's build another bench, ok come on!"

In a recent interview with Men's Health, Arnold candidly shared that he often experiences deep emotions when reflecting on his competitive years in the domain of bodybuilding.