 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry looks 'rarely tense' ahead of potential King Charles meet

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Prince Harry looks rarely tense ahead of potential King Charles meet
Prince Harry looks 'rarely tense' ahead of potential King Charles meet

Prince Harry is turning heads with his new photos from day out in California.

The Duke of Sussex, who is set to return to his homeland in the UK upcoming month, looks unusually less stressed ahead of the trip.

Body language expert Judi James tells Mirror.co.uk: “Perhaps the perfect way to relax off any stress Harry might be feeling right now, on the build-up to his UK return, should have been a gruelling work-out at the gym. His body language here suggests he’s still tightly strung though, despite the loping, bent-knee walk and his slightly pinkened face suggesting he’s been working up a bit of a sweat.

She adds: “Harry’s facial expressions have rarely looked as tense. His eyes seem to dart from side to side; his brows are steepled and there’s that exaggerated, tooth-clampdown biting of the lower lip.”

Ms James continues: “We’re seen Harry suck his lips in and even place his upper teeth on the lower lip before but here the upper teeth seem to be biting at the whole of the lower lip, with his mouth turning up at the corners for extra traction."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry 'strongly' using Invictus Games 'spotlight' for self, claims expert

Prince Harry 'strongly' using Invictus Games 'spotlight' for self, claims expert
Meghan Markle does not want Kate to 'meddle' in peace talks with King

Meghan Markle does not want Kate to 'meddle' in peace talks with King
Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids video

Kate Middleton snubs King Charles to have 'Middleton' influence on Royal kids
Meghan Markle's reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’ video

Meghan Markle's reached the ‘last straw’: ‘Royals no longer exist for her’
Meghan Markle has a ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems

Meghan Markle has a ‘puzzling disconnect’ from Prince Harry’s life problems
King Charles is ‘making things clear’ to Prince Andrew: ‘Finally putting his foot down’

King Charles is ‘making things clear’ to Prince Andrew: ‘Finally putting his foot down’
Meghan Markle acting glory 'forced down' by Netflix with 'Suits re-runs'

Meghan Markle acting glory 'forced down' by Netflix with 'Suits re-runs'
Meghan Markle slammed for wanting to ‘climb a greasy pole’ of social media

Meghan Markle slammed for wanting to ‘climb a greasy pole’ of social media
Meghan Markle is at risk of becoming a ‘pumpkin’ inside celebrity ecosystem

Meghan Markle is at risk of becoming a ‘pumpkin’ inside celebrity ecosystem
Kate Middleton, Prince William send out 'clear signal' Prince Andrew is still 'family'

Kate Middleton, Prince William send out 'clear signal' Prince Andrew is still 'family'
Meghan Markle can become Cinderella bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’

Meghan Markle can become Cinderella bogged down by an ‘evil step-mother’
Meghan Markle ended first marriage 'out of the blue', shocked ex-husband video

Meghan Markle ended first marriage 'out of the blue', shocked ex-husband