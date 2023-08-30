Sam Asghari betrayed Britney Spears by allying with her dad Jamie Spears?

Britney Spears has accused her ex-husband Sam Asghari of leaking her personal details to her estranged dad Jamie Spears, who acted as her conservator for 13 years.

The Hold Me Closer hitmaker has a firm believe that the Iranian actor-model was working with her father to give him information that would help in keeping her under conservatorship.

Earlier this month, it came to light that Spears and Asghari has parted ways after being together for six years and being married for only 14 months.

An insider has now alleged to Daily Mail that Spears started having doubts about Asghari’s intentions some time before they officially called it quits.

“Britney has reason to believe that Sam was secretly working with her dad Jamie since early on in their relationship,” the source spilt to the publication.

“Sam would supply information to Jamie that would help to keep her locked in the conservatorship. In exchange, Sam was given access to her and her money.

The source alleged, “Britney now feels like Sam was being deceitful all along.”

In the report, the insider also noted how Asghari only had one acting gig, a cameo on a Fifth Harmony video, before meeting the popstar and how his career boomed after they got together.

Asghari has now landed a number of projects, including a role alongside Nicole Kidman in Paramount+ Special Ops: Lioness.

However, the insider shared that while his acting career flourish, his married to the Toxic singer suffered leading to Spears being unhappy with their marital life.

“Britney was done with Sam months ago and was very unhappy,” the source said. “There were plans in place to set Sam up with his own place and give him money to live on so that it would be amicable.”