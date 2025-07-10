Kim Kardashian stuns in surprise runway return

Kim Kardashian's unexpected catwalk moment steals spotlight

Kim Kardashian's love for fashion took her all the way to the runway.

On Wednesday, July 9, the SKIMS founder stepped on the runway during Paris Fashion Week for Balenciaga's Fall 2025 couture collection, which was an honorary tribute to the brand's designer Demna's final show.

For the surprise appearance, the reality star donned a white satin mini dress along with a matching fur coat draped on her shoulders. She completed her look with a statement Lorraine Schwartz necklace and wore a bob cut.

Kim's mom, Kris Jenner, took a moment to praise her daughter's fashion feat and shared some details about her look.

"Kim’s look was a stunning tribute to Elizabeth Taylor," the momager wrote on her Instagram on July 9.

Posting several snaps of Kim in the vintage-inspired dress, Kris noted, "And Kim is wearing Elizabeth’s personal diamond pendant earrings from Lorraine Schwartz’s private collection."

Kim, who cannot hold herself from gushing over the look she was assigned to wear for the monumental moment, said in a recap of the show on her Instagram, "Walking Demna’s last Balenciaga Couture show dripping in Lorraine Schwartz jewelry and wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s own diamond earrings from her private collection."