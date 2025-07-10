Liam Payne gets touching tribute on new 'Building the Band' show

Liam Payne receives heartfelt tribute in new music series

Liam Payne is being missed in Netflix’s newest music series as a music legend who left the world too soon.

As Building the Band marked its beginning, the late One Direction alum was honored with a touching tribute.

The show host, AJ McLean, dedicated the series to the late singer, who untimely passed away in October 2024. “When we came together to film Building the Band, we never imagined we’d soon be saying goodbye to our friend Liam Payne,” McLean began in the touching introduction in the premiere aired on July 9.

It is pertinent to mention that Payne served as a guest judge at the show along with Kelly Rowland and Nicole Scherzinger. His scenes were filmed before his death in the summer of 2024.

The Backstreet Boys band member went on to say, “Liam is a guest judge in later episodes, and through his presence, we see his deep love for music and his unwavering commitment to helping others find their voice.”

“It’s through that spirit that we dedicate this series to Liam and his family," McLean added.

The heartfelt tribute for the singer-songwriter came almost nine months after his tragic death at the age of 31 after falling from a balcony of a multistory building in Buenos Aires, Argentina.