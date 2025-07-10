HBO Max swings the axe on 'Duster'

HBO Max cancels 'Duster' after S1

Less than a week ago, Duster premiered on HBO Max. Now, the network has cancelled the crime drama set in the 1970s.

Josh Holloway was the lead star of the show with Rachel Hilson. LaToya Morgan and J.J. Abrams served as creators and executive producers.

In a statement, HBO Max said, “While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Duster,’ we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television.”

“We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership.”

Duster was part of 2020 under Abrams’ & Bad Robot’s deal with Warner Bros. It was first reported to be in the works in 2023.

In the meanwhile, the logline of the series reads, “explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver (Holloway) for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent (Hilson) comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.”