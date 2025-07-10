 
Geo News

HBO Max swings the axe on 'Duster'

'Duster' run on HBO Max was cut short by the network

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 10, 2025

HBO Max cancels Duster after S1
HBO Max cancels 'Duster' after S1

Less than a week ago, Duster premiered on HBO Max. Now, the network has cancelled the crime drama set in the 1970s.

Josh Holloway was the lead star of the show with Rachel Hilson. LaToya Morgan and J.J. Abrams served as creators and executive producers.

In a statement, HBO Max said, “While HBO Max will not be moving forward with a second season of ‘Duster,’ we are so grateful to have had the chance to work with the amazingly talented co-creators J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan, and our partners at Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television.”

“We are tremendously proud of this series led by Josh Holloway and Rachel Hilson and we thank them along with our cast and crew for their incredible collaboration and partnership.”

Duster was part of 2020 under Abrams’ & Bad Robot’s deal with Warner Bros. It was first reported to be in the works in 2023.

In the meanwhile, the logline of the series reads, “explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver (Holloway) for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent (Hilson) comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.”

Benny Blanco spills the beans on wedding plans with Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco spills the beans on wedding plans with Selena Gomez
Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles
Olivia Dean breaks silence on dating rumors with Harry Styles
Hugh Grant falls asleep behind Queen Camilla during Wimbledon
Hugh Grant falls asleep behind Queen Camilla during Wimbledon
Joe Jonas makes rare remark on Sophie Turner's co-parenting dynamic
Joe Jonas makes rare remark on Sophie Turner's co-parenting dynamic
Brad Pitt's court battle with ex Angelina Jolie intensifies with new demands
Brad Pitt's court battle with ex Angelina Jolie intensifies with new demands
AJ McLean reveals ONE Liam Payne's memory he'll never erase
AJ McLean reveals ONE Liam Payne's memory he'll never erase
Nicola Peltz's brother engaged to Quincy Jones' youngest daughter
Nicola Peltz's brother engaged to Quincy Jones' youngest daughter
'The Bear' creator's sister plays key role in show?
'The Bear' creator's sister plays key role in show?