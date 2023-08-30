Eminem objections work, Vivek Ramaswamy backs off after notice

Vivek Ramaswamy is ready to back down from spitting Eminem rap bars as he delivered his objections via cease-and-desist order.



"I'll respect his wishes," the Republican presidential candidate told MSNBC before throwing a right uppercut "The Real Slim Shady" song. "But I'll just say, will the real Slim Shady please stand up?"

Continuing his rhetoric, he said,"Eminem, in his rise, used to be a guy who stood up to the establishment and said the things that the establishment didn't want him to say," after the Rap god hitmaker's music licensing company BMI served him the notice for using one of his songs.

Adding, "I think the fact that my political viewpoints may differ from his — I think people will change over the course of their lives. But I have hope for him, that he will one day rediscover the renegade that made him great. And I'm rooting for that success in his life."

Previously praising the award-winning hip-hop artist, the 38-year-old blasted him earlier this week, retweeting a Daily Mail article about the cease-desist order after the conservative politician, known for performing open-mic at Harvard, rapped some lyrics of hit 2012's Lose Yourself onstage at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines after Gov. Kim Reynolds request to name his favorite walkout track on August 12, The New York Post reported.

"Will The REAL Slim Shady Please Stand Up? He didn't just say what I think he did, did he?" he captioned with a laughing emoji added.

Meanwhile, Vivek's karaoke-style performance of Eminem's track quickly went viral online and was open to mixed reviews.