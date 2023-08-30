 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Fergie and Jack Duhamel celebrate son Axl’s 10th birthday with rare pics

Fergie and Jack Duhamel separated amicably in 2017 and have co-parented Axl Jack ever since
Fergie celebrated her son Axl Jack Duhamel’s 10th birthday with a heartwarming tribute on Instagram alongside sweet photos of Axl over the years.

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," Fergie captioned her post Aug. 29. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

The Instagram carousel featured playful snapshots of Axl making funny faces, posing in a Batman costume, and wearing soccer jerseys.

Axl's father, Josh Duhamel, also marked the occasion with a tribute from Minnesota, where he's currently working as a camp counselor at CBS' Buddy Games.

"So my son turns 10 today, Aug. 29," Josh said in a clip from a local Minnesota broadcast station, which he posted on his Instagram. "He's not with me, obviously. He's back in California. So I'd really appreciate if everybody could sing him happy birthday."

After singing "Happy Birthday" with the crowd, Josh added, "I love you buddy."

Fregie and Josh separated amicably in 2017 and have been co-parenting Axl since. The Transformers star, who married Audra Mari in 2022, explained the importance of peaceful co-parenting to E! News in March.

"I would say to anybody who's going through it, do whatever you can to keep it simple, because the only ones you're hurting are the kids," he said. "It's really important that they see two people who, even if not together anymore, can still work together and be good parents."

He added, "Just make sure that no matter what, even if you have differences, you don't have to air it out in front of the kids."

