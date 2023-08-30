 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Meghan and Harry get free publicity at Hollywood auction

A package offered to guests at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was displayed during the media preview for Julien's "Legends: Hollywood and Royalty" auction and exhibition in California, on Monday.

It was not immediately known who owns the package but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's names have been mentioned alongside late Princess Diana whose outfits would also be auctioned next month.

Julien’s Auctions introduces itself as the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions.

Pacakge offered to geusts at Harry and Meghans wedding?: Getty Images
Pacakge offered to geusts at Harry and Meghan's wedding?: Getty Images 

They are presenting an exclusive collection of over 1,400 of the most iconic and fascinating objects synonymous with Hollywood’s greatest legends and the world’s most famous cultural figures of all time. 

According to a statement,  “Legends: Hollywood & Royalty will be taking place live on Wednesday, September 6th, Thursday, September 7th, and Friday, September 8th in Beverly Hills and online.

It's not known whether the package offered to guests at Harry and Meghan's wedding would be auctioned.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been living in California since they stepped down as working members of the British royal family.


