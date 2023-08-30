 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Billie Eilish receives new honour in UK

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

American singer Billie Eilish has been honored with BRIT Billion Award from the BPI.

According to Billboard, she has become the 20th artist to receive the honour.

The publication reported that the award is given to those who have surpassed one billion career U.K. streams as calculated by the Official Charts Company. 

Eilish’s Grammy-winning smash “Bad Guy” has more than 300 million U.K. streams, with six other Eilish tracks topping 100 million U.K. streams.

Eilish lands her second No. 1 hit on the Official U.K. Singles Chart this week with “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie: The Album. 

Her first U.K. No. 1 was also a film song, “No Time to Die” from the movie of the same name. 

Eilish has likewise had two No. 1 albums on the Official U.K. Albums Chart. 

She was just 17 when she topped that chart for the first time with her debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which made her the youngest female artist to top that chart.

