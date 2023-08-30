 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in 'Miracle Workers' finale

Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Daniel Radcliffe leaves fans in AWE with shredded abs in ‘Miracle Workers’ finale

Daniel Radcliffe, known for his iconic role as Harry Potter, surprised fans with his ripped muscles and toned physique in a dramatic scene from the Season 4 finale of the TBS series Miracle Workers.

In the episode titled End Times, Radcliffe's character tears off his shirt to reveal a shredded six-pack and strong abs, and later removes his pants to showcase his muscular legs.

The scene garnered strong reactions on social media, with fans sharing their surprise and humor at seeing Radcliffe in such a different light from his iconic wizard character. 

The actor's physical transformation for the role caught many viewers off guard and sparked comparisons with Hugh Jackman’s wolverine.

“DANIEL RADCLIFFE LOOKING #CHUNKY!,” one amazed person tweeted.

“Harry Potter and the goblet of gainz,” quipped another.

“See that’s what happens when you swap Quidditch for weights,” another added.

Viewers couldn't help but draw comparisons between Radcliffe's muscular reveal other iconic characters like Wolverine and Walter White from Breaking Bad.

Wolverine, portrayed by Hugh Jackman, is known for his rugged and muscular appearance, often showing off his physique in various X-Men films.

On the other hand, Bryan Cranston's Walter White became an unforgettable character in the TV series Breaking Bad, and the scene where he cooks meth while wearing only his underwear is considered iconic by fans.

“Sounds wild but the only man I can see taking that Wolverine torch from Hugh Jackman is Daniel Radcliffe,” a netizen said.

“Damn #DanielRadcliffe Walter White Wolverine is going to kill it,” another added.

