Nick Cannon brother 'Googles' the names of his 12 nieces, nephews

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Nick Cannon's brother, Gabriel Cannon, admits he does not remember the names of his 12 nieces and nephews.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly this Tuesday, Gabriel revealed he has not met some of his brother's babies yet.

“I haven’t met them [all yet], but did y’all see what happened with him?” the “Claim to Fame” Season 2 winner said.

”[Nick] messed up [naming] all his kids, so I’m not even gonna attempt. I’m just uncle. It’s easy.”

Gabriel jokingly replied, “That or Google. They’re all on the internet.”

Earlier in an April interview, Nick famously forgot to mention his daughter, Onyx, while naming his children on the “Howard Stern Show.”

In a recent interview, Nick admitted that he spends most of his time with daughter Onyx  in between all of his children.

"My beautiful daughter Onyx, that's probably the child that I spend the most time with, really," Nick said on the Jason Lee Podcast. "I'm with her at least three times a week, for the full day."

Speaking of his partner, Nick said: "LaNisha and I have a super strong understanding and our co-parenting operation is so solid. If you see me on Mondays, Wednesdays or Fridays, my daughter's right next to me."

