Thursday, August 31, 2023
Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Simon Cowell opens up about mental health struggles amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Simon Cowell recently opened up about his struggles with mental health issues and detailed how the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the problems, leading him to seek therapy. He had a constant fear looming over him that he might contract COVID-19 and inadvertently pass it on to his family.

Simon revealed that he was in Los Angeles for the new series of Britain's Got Talent when panic was observed worldwide due to the coronavirus outbreak. The TV mogul said that the continuous fear of getting the respiratory illness sparked a mental health battle.

According to Dailymail, in an interview with the Daily Mirror, Cowell opened up about his experience and said, "I’ve suffered from depression over the years...but that was just something I just thought, Well, that’s my character trait. I get down, and it’s something you deal with."

The Britain Got Talent judge added, "I got terrified seeing some of my friends getting seriously ill, and a thought persistently loomed over my head that If I get it, Eric and Lauren will have to face it too."

He confessed to testing himself more than 100 times and eventually catching the virus. He observed no adverse effects but realised that he needed to take steps to strengthen his mental health. 

