Dua Lipa embarks on stylish Ibiza shopping spree with boyfriend

Dua Lipa took advantage of a shopping excursion accompanied by her boyfriend, Romain Gavras, during their vacation with her parents in Ibiza on Wednesday.

Walking through the charming streets of Dalt Vila, the 28-year-old artist and the 42-year-old music video director, along with Dua's mother Anesa and father Dukagjin, paused to peruse various clothing items.

Dua showcased an effortlessly stylish look, donning a sequined cami top that featured a plunging neckline, paired tastefully with loose-fitting jeans. Opting for a makeup-free appearance, she flaunted her sun-kissed complexion and carried a woven straw bag to complete the ensemble.

Post-shopping, the group indulged in a leisurely lunch at the Casa Jondal establishment.

Dua's strong bond with her parents is evident from the frequent snapshots she shares of them on her social media platforms.

According to an insider quoted by MailOnline, this wasn't the first time that Romain had met Dua's parents, illustrating the depth of their relationship.

As the eldest among three siblings, Dua has a sister named Rina, 22, and a brother named Gjin, 17. Her parents' background includes residing in Kosovo and Bosnia until 1992, when they relocated to London amidst the onset of the Bosnian War.

In recent times, Dua has been romantically involved with Romain, marking their relationship's beginning earlier in the year. Their romantic holiday getaway has been a highlight of their time together.

Their initial public association dates back to March, when they were captured holding hands while departing the Saint Laurent Paris Fashion Week show. The couple formally disclosed their relationship at the Cannes Film Festival in May, with Romain being notably recognized as the former partner of Rita Ora.