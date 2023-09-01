Prince Harry’s making it clear he has a ‘bone to pick’ with Prince William

Prince Harry’s insistence on ignoring Prince William and the contributions he’s made to the converastion surrounding mental health have been brought to light.

Allegations against Prince Harry for failing to give ‘due respect’ to Prince William for his contribution to the mental health scape has been referenced by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke down all her thoughts towards the Duke, in her piece for News.com.au.

She started by saying, “The duke might have a quiver chockablock with grievances against the Waleses and countless bones to pick with them but he could still have, even indirectly, paid them their dues and recognised their part and their work rather than pointedly ignoring them.”

For those unversed, these allegations are in response to Prince Harry’s speech for the Heart of Invictus, which dishes on the Royal Family’s inability to offer warmth and comfort to each other.

In the doc, Prince Harry accused everyone of not offering him solace after the death of Princess Diana, and also failed to offer Prince William and Kate Middleton the appropriate nod for their work in the mental health scape.

Still, watch Heart. Have a cry” Ms Elser said, because “aside from the numerous scenes where we have to sit through Harry doing Zoom meetings, the rest of the series is every bit as rousing and inspirational as you might imagine. And trust me: You will need the tissues,” she also added before signing off.