 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 31, 2023
By
Web Desk

Brad Pitt's F1 movie gets encouraging update amid Hollywood strikes

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Brad Pitts F1 movie gets encouraging update amid Hollywood strikes
Brad Pitt's F1 movie gets encouraging update amid Hollywood strikes

Actors' and writers strikes have virtually shut down Hollywood. But Lewis Hamilton is confident that his ambitious project Apex, which will see Brad Pitt in the lead, will not be affected.

In a chat with the PlanetF1, the seven-time world champion brushed aside the Formula One movie shelving rumours, noting Apple is still on board to back the sports drama.

"I know that Apple is fully behind us and wants us to go ahead. Everyone in the team is fully focused on making the greatest movie we can and it's just a matter of time," he added.

Before adding, "I'm not massively concerned just yet," the top racer revealed the shooting is ongoing for the sequences that can go sans Brad Pitt and Damson Idris faces.

After confirming the movie's status, the 38-year-old expressed a ray of hope for solving the current industry impasse.

"It's definitely not the easiest time, I think, for actors around the world, but hopefully it's something that will be resolved in the not-too-distant future."

Though the film's release date is unknown, the story follows a retired racing driver (Brad) to coach his younger teammate (Damson).

More From Entertainment:

Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video video

Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video
Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap

Salma Hayek brings the heat in sultry new snap
Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life

Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus’ proves Prince William has ‘done nothing’ in life
Venice Film Festival director recalls Lady Gaga's 'fearful' moment

Venice Film Festival director recalls Lady Gaga's 'fearful' moment
Dua Lipa reveals new-found truth about herself

Dua Lipa reveals new-found truth about herself

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz's 'Ferrari' among top contenders at Vince Film Festival

Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz's 'Ferrari' among top contenders at Vince Film Festival

Ex-British army officer dismisses Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' claims video

Ex-British army officer dismisses Prince Harry's 'Heart of Invictus' claims

Prince Harry hits King Charles with shocking allegation: 'Such a bad dad'

Prince Harry hits King Charles with shocking allegation: 'Such a bad dad'
CNN anchor remembers 'terrible' onstage experience with Madonna video

CNN anchor remembers 'terrible' onstage experience with Madonna

Brad Pitt signed no agreement with Angelina Jolie over Chateau Miraval

Brad Pitt signed no agreement with Angelina Jolie over Chateau Miraval
Simon Cowell warns son Eric he won’t get special treatment on 'Britain’s Got Talent'

Simon Cowell warns son Eric he won’t get special treatment on 'Britain’s Got Talent'
Victoria Beckham had 'super awkward’ tantrum at ‘Top Of The Pops’ performance video

Victoria Beckham had 'super awkward’ tantrum at ‘Top Of The Pops’ performance