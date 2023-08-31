Brad Pitt's F1 movie gets encouraging update amid Hollywood strikes

Actors' and writers strikes have virtually shut down Hollywood. But Lewis Hamilton is confident that his ambitious project Apex, which will see Brad Pitt in the lead, will not be affected.

In a chat with the PlanetF1, the seven-time world champion brushed aside the Formula One movie shelving rumours, noting Apple is still on board to back the sports drama.

"I know that Apple is fully behind us and wants us to go ahead. Everyone in the team is fully focused on making the greatest movie we can and it's just a matter of time," he added.

Before adding, "I'm not massively concerned just yet," the top racer revealed the shooting is ongoing for the sequences that can go sans Brad Pitt and Damson Idris faces.

After confirming the movie's status, the 38-year-old expressed a ray of hope for solving the current industry impasse.

"It's definitely not the easiest time, I think, for actors around the world, but hopefully it's something that will be resolved in the not-too-distant future."

Though the film's release date is unknown, the story follows a retired racing driver (Brad) to coach his younger teammate (Damson).