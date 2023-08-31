Millions watch Taylor Swift's new video

A filmed rendering, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour,” will hit movie theaters in October.



Taking to Instagram Taylor Swift shared a clip of her performances and wrote, "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon."

She added, "Starting Oct 13th you’ll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!!"

More than four million people liked her Instagram clip within only a couple of hours after she had posted it on the photo and video-sharing app.



