Thursday, August 31, 2023
Is 'Vikings' Lagertha actor Katheryn Winnick gay?

Thursday, August 31, 2023

Canadian actor Katheryn Winnick reminisced about her latest visit to Iceland where she reunited with her "Vikings" star Ragga Ragnars.

Taking to Instagram, the "Big Sky" actor shared multiple pictures with Ragga and wrote, "Life is meant for great adventures and close friends. Thank you for the magical memories Iceland."

Katheryn played the role of  Lagertha and Ragga essayed the role of Gunnhild in the hit TV series "Vikings". 

While the actors were praised for their stellar performances in the series, some people were left confused about their sexual orientation after coming across their pictures on Instagram.

Commenting on their pictures, multiple users asked whether the actors were gay.

For those unaware, Katheryn Winnick is not romantically linked to anyone but her pictures with Michael Persall, a businessman,  recently sparked rumours that they were dating.  




