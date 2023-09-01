Khloe Kardashian 'Legally' changes son's name after 13-months of his birth

Khloe Kardashian has officially changed the name of her son, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, from Baby Kardashian, as previously registered in the documents, to "Tatum Thompson".

The Kardashian star previously registered her baby boy's name as "Baby Kardashian" on his birth certificate, as she had yet to decide his final name.

People magazine claims that the documents obtained by the publication confirm that the 39-year-old Good American co-founder has legally named her son Tatum.

A county judge in Los Angeles granted the change of name for the 13-month-old and officially decreed him, Tatum Thompson.

Khloe shares two kids with Tristan Thompson: Tatum, 13 months old, and True, 5. The reality TV star announced last year that she had welcomed her son via surrogate and also opened up about the difficulties she faced while bonding with her son after surrogacy.

When she became public with her struggles, the star received motherly advice from momager Kris Jenner, who told her to go easy on herself as she is an extremely fond, affectionate, and devoted mother to her children.

Khloe also opened up about her experience as a mom, saying, "Because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."