 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, September 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian 'Legally' changes son's name after 13-months of his birth

By
Web Desk

Friday, September 01, 2023

Khloe Kardashian Legally changes sons name after 13-months of his birth
Khloe Kardashian 'Legally' changes son's name after 13-months of his birth

Khloe Kardashian has officially changed the name of her son, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, from Baby Kardashian, as previously registered in the documents, to "Tatum Thompson".

The Kardashian star previously registered her baby boy's name as "Baby Kardashian" on his birth certificate, as she had yet to decide his final name.

People magazine claims that the documents obtained by the publication confirm that the 39-year-old Good American co-founder has legally named her son Tatum.

A county judge in Los Angeles granted the change of name for the 13-month-old and officially decreed him, Tatum Thompson.

Khloe shares two kids with Tristan Thompson: Tatum, 13 months old, and True, 5. The reality TV star announced last year that she had welcomed her son via surrogate and also opened up about the difficulties she faced while bonding with her son after surrogacy.

When she became public with her struggles, the star received motherly advice from momager Kris Jenner, who told her to go easy on herself as she is an extremely fond, affectionate, and devoted mother to her children.

Khloe also opened up about her experience as a mom, saying, "Because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever."

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson 'stopped liking herself' because of Princess Diana

Sarah Ferguson 'stopped liking herself' because of Princess Diana
Queen Camilla extended 'rare gesture' to show Meghan Markle she is 'lucky'

Queen Camilla extended 'rare gesture' to show Meghan Markle she is 'lucky'
Madonna spotted cycling through NYC streets, defying health setback video

Madonna spotted cycling through NYC streets, defying health setback
Ariana Grande parts ways with management company 'Hybe' and Scooter Braun video

Ariana Grande parts ways with management company 'Hybe' and Scooter Braun
Jennifer Lopez takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Te Bote' throwback tribute

Jennifer Lopez takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Te Bote' throwback tribute

Princess Diana became a 'child' when marriage to King Charles 'exploded in her face' video

Princess Diana became a 'child' when marriage to King Charles 'exploded in her face'
Salma Hayek shares enchanting encounter with rare blue moon from plane

Salma Hayek shares enchanting encounter with rare blue moon from plane
Prince Harry’s making King Charles look like a 'useless fossil' video

Prince Harry’s making King Charles look like a 'useless fossil'
Prince Harry’s making it clear he has a ‘bone to pick’ with Prince William

Prince Harry’s making it clear he has a ‘bone to pick’ with Prince William
Prince Harry drops into a ‘fetal position’ with bitterness, resentment on ‘full display’ video

Prince Harry drops into a ‘fetal position’ with bitterness, resentment on ‘full display’
Beyonce reacts to being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara city: Watch video

Beyonce reacts to being named honorary mayor of Santa Clara city: Watch

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’

Prince Harry’s ‘overlooking & hiding’ Kate Middleton’s support: ‘Wants the limelight’