Sydney Sweeney steals the show at Venice Film Festival in chic green dress

Sydney Sweeney last appeared in rom-com 'Anyone But You' opposite Glen Powell

Sydney Sweeney, known for her role in the series Euphoria, rocked a chic green dress for the Venice Film Festival on Friday.

Despite the Hollywood actors' strike limiting the presence of many stars, Sydney made her way to the stunning city and looked effortlessly stylish as she embarked on a boat ride with friends.

The 25-year-old actress wore a green spaghetti-strapped dress with white piping, complemented by a white bag, sunglasses, and peep-toe heels. After being helped onto the boat, the Reality star joyfully threw her arms in the air while her friend took a picture.

Adam Driver and the cast and director of the new biopic Ferrari also attended the festival, where the film received a seven-minute standing ovation. Driver couldn’t hold back tears as director Michael Mann made him stand up for the standing ovation.

The Marriage Story star also went on to speak in favor of independent studios like Neon and STX International who meet the demands of the SAG-AFTRA and criticized Netflix and Amazon for not doing so.

“ …But also, I'm very proud to be here to be a visual representation of a movie that's not part of the AMPTP and to promote the SAG leadership directive which is an effective tactic which is the interim agreement.”

“The other objective is obviously to say, why is it that a smaller distribution company like Neon and STX International can meet the dream demands of what SAG is asking for — this is pre-negotiations — the dream version of SAG's wishlist, but a big company like Netflix and Amazon can't?”