Saturday, September 02, 2023
Penn Badgley makes ‘Gossip Girl’ fans 'nostalgic,' invites Taylor Momsen on podcast

Saturday, September 02, 2023

Penn Badgley and Taylor Momsen recently came together for a podcast, giving Gossip Girl fans a reunion they badly needed!

The Humphrey siblings reunited after Badgley invited Momsen on his podcast, Podcrushed, for an episode which will be released this Wednesday.

As the duo posted a teaser on Podcrushed's Instagram page, Badgley can be seen jokingly knocking on Momsen’s head while she poses with a grin.

“A reunion worth waiting for…” read the caption, “But don't ask us what's going on in the second photo, we don't know either.”

Fans of the duo expressed their excitement in the comment section as one wrote, "This picture makes me nostalgic for something that was never mine!"

"SCREAMING, CRYING, THROWING UP!! I’ve been dying for this since podcrushed came out!! And now it’s happening. Yes yes yes!!! Can’t wait," another penned.

The You actor has also had other Gossip Girl co-stars over on his podcast, including Leighton Meester and Chace Crawford.

Badgley and Momsen played Dan and Jenny Humphrey respectively on the CW show which was on air for six seasons. 

However, only 17 at the time, Momsen left the show in its third season, and later returned for an episode of Season 4, and for a cameo in the series finale, in 2012.

