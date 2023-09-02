Sam Asghari ‘hates’ Britney Spears’ relationship with manager: ‘Left her crying’

Sam Asghari has reportedly has had many confrontations with Britney Spears over her ‘constant hangouts’ with multiple men.

Revelations about fights that occurred behind-the-scenes have been revealed by OK magazine.

According to said source, “Sam really didn’t like her hanging out with other men.”

This was especially true for the interactions Britney had wit her manager Cade Hudson.

“Sam thought she and Cade, who really is just a pal, hooked up and [he] confronted her about it,” the same insider admitted during the course of their chat.

Even though “she denied it, but he didn’t believe her, and she ended up in tears.”

“That night, she told him it was over and kicked him out,” the insider also noted.

Before concluding however, the inside source also noted, “It wasn’t a perfect union, not by a long shot,” because “there was a lot of mistrust.”