Saturday, September 02, 2023
Olivia Rodrigo gets honest about 'The Idol'

Olivia Rodrigo is clearly vocal about HBO's most controversial series, The Idol.

During an interview with The Guardian, the Vampire crooner said she is no fan of The Weeknd's divisive series.

"Oh no. I don't have the desire to. I remember walking out of 'Barbie' and being like, 'Wow, it's so long since I've seen a movie that is female-centred in a way that isn't sexual or about her pain or her being traumatised.'"

Earlier, the streamer swung the axe on the critically panned and audience-perched show as many slammed the drama for triggering explicit scenes.

"The Idol was one of HBO's most provocative original programs, and we're pleased by the strong audience response," an HBO spox stated.

The official continued, "After much thought and consideration, HBO, as well as the creators and producers have decided not to move forward with a second season. We're grateful to the creators, cast, and crew for their incredible work."

