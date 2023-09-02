Calvin Harris and Vick Hope enjoy manager’s wedding afterparty ahead of own wedding

Calvin Harris and Vick Hope are reportedly planning an Ibiza wedding

Dj Calvin Harris and his fiancée, Vick Hope recently attended the star-studded wedding of Calvin's longtime manager, Mark Gillespie.

The couple enjoyed a late-night outing at the afterparty held at Bardo restaurant in London's West End, ahead of their own upcoming wedding.

Calvin, 39, looked sharp for the occasion, wearing beige chinos and a silky black shirt. However, he opted for trainers instead of formal shoes.

Vick, 33, looked stunning in a colorful co-ord outfit consisting of a maxi skirt and a bustier crop top. Interestingly, this was the same outfit she wore when she and Calvin publicly confirmed their relationship in May 2022.

Gillespie, the CEO of the entertainment management company Three Six Zero, hosted a star-studded wedding party that included DJs Vernon Kay and Pete Tong.

Prior to the wedding, Vick discussed her pre-wedding beauty routine and shared her favorite skincare brand, Liz Earle.

She revealed that she religiously uses Liz Earle's cleansing products for her day and night skincare routine, noting that the brand uses natural, sustainable, and cruelty-free ingredients that are effective.

The DJ said: “I use it religiously. I've always loved that Liz Earle Beauty uses natural, sustainable, cruelty-free ingredients that really work.”

Vick and Calvin are reportedly planning to have their wedding in Ibiza, as The island is a “very special place for them both.”