Doja Cat nods to 'Friends' in creative 'Demons' promotion

Doja Cat has been actively promoting her latest single, "Demons," which was released on Friday. The 27-year-old singer showcased her creativity in her promotional efforts by paying homage to the iconic opening credits of the beloved sitcom "Friends." She did so while dressed in a striking demon costume.

In a recent TikTok video, Doja Cat donned a head-to-toe black body paint ensemble, complete with devil horns. She lounged on a red couch set against the backdrop of the show's iconic fountain. Above her head, the word "DEMONS" was superimposed in the distinctive Friends font, and the clip zoomed in swiftly.

Throughout the video, Doja Cat sported a menacing grin, accentuated by her dazzling diamond accessories and a barely visible black bikini. This unique promotional tactic comes after Doja Cat initially teased "Demons" in March by updating her TikTok profile picture with a supernatural-themed costume.

She also revealed that "Demons" would be featured on her upcoming album, "Scarlet." In a May interview with Elle, the "Say So" singer hinted at her fourth album's release. She indicated that this project would primarily consist of rap songs, marking a departure from her earlier pop-oriented sound.

Prior to the release of "Demons," Doja Cat had unveiled the first single from her upcoming album, titled "Attention," back in June. Last month, her fans were treated to the second single from "Scarlet," called "Paint the Town Red."

The official music video for "Demons" made its debut on Thursday evening, just ahead of the song's Friday release. As it stands, "Scarlet" is scheduled to be released on September 22.