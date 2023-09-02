Britney Spears embraces desert heat and unveils snake tattoo

Britney Spears embarked on a horseback riding adventure in the scorching desert heat, which prompted her to shed her top due to the oppressive weather conditions.

She decided to share this unique moment with her vast Instagram following, which numbers over 42 million, by posting a video of her joyful topless horseback ride. To ensure compliance with the platform's Community Guidelines, the video cleverly featured footage captured from her back, avoiding any content violations.

In her caption, the renowned singer of hits like "Oops!...I Did It Again" exclaimed, 'I had to take my top off in the f***ing desert !!!' She humorously contemplated going fully naked given the extreme heat.

This daring display of skin occurred shortly after Britney, a 41-year-old pop sensation, proudly unveiled a new snake tattoo on her back. She took to Instagram once again to share snippets of the tattooing process in a video posted on the same Friday. In the midst of a contentious divorce from her estranged husband, 29-year-old actor Sam Asghari, she captioned the video with a simple snake emoji.



The video began with the songstress facing away from the camera, donning a strapless, yellow floral cropped top and white denim shorts. With enthusiasm, she showcased the freshly inked snake for the camera, even spinning around to give a full view. 'My new snake tattoo guys! I'm so excited!' she exclaimed.

Her blonde hair, parted to the side, cascaded gracefully down her shoulders in soft waves. The video then transitioned to Britney seated in a spacious living room, where a tattoo artist diligently worked on her lower back. To the surprise of many, she assured her fans, 'It doesn't hurt that bad actually.'

Concluding the video, Britney proudly displayed the finished tattoo, a small snake situated near her spine. This Instagram post was another glimpse into her life during the tumultuous period of her divorce from Sam Asghari, who had filed for divorce on August 16, citing 'irreconcilable differences.'