'Fabulous at 57': Salma Hayek celebrates birthday with gratitude and fans’ compliments

Salma Hayek has turned 57 and her devoted fans are reminding her that she looks as stunning as ever

Actress and beauty icon Salma Hayek turned 57 on Saturday, September 2, and shared a note expressing her gratitude on the milestone birthday, thanking her family, friends and loyal fans.

Taking to Instagram, the Frieda actress continued her tradition of posting bikini pictures and wrote a caption alongside the photos, saying, “I’m so happy to be alive and so profoundly grateful for all the blessings!!!! My beloved family, my precious friends, my health, my work that keeps me going, my empowering team, my relationship with animals & nature, and the love of all my loyal fans. Happy 57th birthday to me!!”

The actress’s devoted fans and friends took to the comments section to wish her on the special day, with the iconic Viola Davis leading the fans, writing, “Happiest of birthdays”

One fan wrote, “Still fabulous at 57! Happy bday Selma!!”

A second fan wished, “Happy Birthday Beautiful! Icon of our generation,” while another added, “WOW!!!”

A fourth devoted fan wrote, “We will always be here for you queen! Happy birthday!”

Anther fan complimented her timeless looks, writing, “I don’t understand how you’re flawless still….thank you for not getting all the ridiculous surgeries.” (sic)

Salma’s post comes after her husband François-Henri Pinault’s ex-wife and supermodel Linda Evangelista recently sang her praises.

The model recounted Vogue how Salma, who is step-mother to Linda’s 16-year-old son Augustin, is kind towards her and her son.

She shared that she and her son always spend Thanksgiving with Salma, her ex-husband and their children together, and added: “I was sick at Thanksgiving and Salma got on the plane with her daughter, came here, and made Thanksgiving dinner.”

“I wanted her Mexican chicken with truffled potatoes. And she spent the day in the kitchen and cooked it herself. No help.”