Kevin Koster in 'horrible place' after ex-wife gets $161,592 in child support

Kevin Kostner is opening up about his split with Christine Baumgartner in a rare confession.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in a recent chat, the actor admitted he is in a bad place right now.

“This is a horrible place to be, but this is where we’re at,” said the star amid finalization of the details of their child support.

“It feels so bad," the 68-year-old said.

Outside courtroom, Kostner says: “We’re talking about somebody I love on the other side. I just can’t.”

Despite the divorce, the actor admits he “still has love” for his former wife. Kostner and Christine share kids Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

This comes as Kevin is liable to pay $161,592 in child support as decided mutually with Christine.