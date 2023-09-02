King gave Keanu Reeves aka John Wick his helicopter

John Wick director Chad Stahelski has revealed that the King of Jordan gave them a Black Hawk helicopter to shoot a scene in the desert.



Speaking to BuzzFeed, he said, "The king of Jordan gave us a Black Hawk [helicopter]. We were trying to get to a location we couldn’t access, and he was nice enough to lend us a helicopter to fly the crew out to get the sunrise shot that you see in the movie.”

Speaking about Keanu Reeves's reaction to the king's offer, he shared that the John Wick actor said, “That’s kind of cool.”

“The King gave you a helicopter to get a shot because [he’s] a fan of John Wick.”



He said, "It doesn’t really get much cooler than that: Keanu is such a legendary movie star that a king wanted to give him a helping hand. Where do you go from there, really?"





