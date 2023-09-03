Elizabeth Olsen reveals desire for diverse roles beyond Marvel

Elizabeth Olsen, famously known for her role as Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently got candid about her future aspirations as she revealed that she doesn't want to be associated with a single role for her lifetime.

Her most famous role's latest appearance was in Doctor Strange's Multiverse of Madness.

Elizabeth's Career Aspirations

The actress appeared in an interview with The Times of London where she candidly said, "I am trying to figure it out as my only output in the last four years has been Marvel," adding that she doesn't want her acting career to be based on just one character.

Elizabeth continued by saying that she wanted to do films and play other characters for balance. She added, "I really want to do different films right now. There's longevity in one character."

Before joining Marvel, Elizabeth starred in a couple of films and appeared to be very proud of them: Wind River and Ingrid Goes West.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while talking about the films she did prior to joining the MCU, Elizabeth said, "They were so different and you can’t compare them,” adding that she wants more of that in her life.

She said, "I get satisfaction from the variation."

Elizabeth's Personal Aspirations

Elizabeth, who is married to Robbie Arnett, appeared hopeful about starting a family and also revealed that she does not have a social life because she doesn't want to be seen as a celebrity but only as an actor.