Jake Gyllenhaal gushes over Jeanne Cadieu, expresses desire to 'start a family'

Jake Gyllenhaal discussed his relationship with ladylove Jeanne Cadieu as he expressed his desire to start a family with her in candid interview.



Speaking with People Magazine, the Guy Ritchie's The Covenant star talked of his close bond with his family while making a rare remark on his "very private" romance with Cadieu.

While promoting his first children's book, The Secret Society of Aunts and Uncles, Gyllenhaal said his close relationship to his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal's daughters have inspired him to have a family of his own.

“I would love to have a family, and if it's anything like the family that my sister's raised and has cultivated, I would be proud,” he said, referring to his sister, her husband Peter Sarsgaared and their two daughters, Ramona, 16, and Gloria, 11.

The actor went on to talk about his girlfriend of five years, acknowledging that “it's no secret that” that he has been dating the model.

“It's a wonderful relationship,” Gyllenhaal said, adding, “We are private, but I guess we are who we are. We're just living our lives. We always have.”

“I love that people are interested, but at the same time, it's like what's ours is ours,” he added, noting that he values “growing together and listening and being open” in both his platonic and romantic relationships.

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu allegedly started dating in 2018, however, they made their relationship public in 2021 with their red carpet debut.