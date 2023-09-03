 
Sunday, September 03, 2023
Adele on hiding her weird addiction from beau Rich Paul: 'It's crazy'

Sunday, September 03, 2023

Adele on hiding her weird addiction from beau Rich Paul: 'It's crazy'

Adele revealed how she won’t be buying any more miniature Christmas village lights after the feat got so addictive that she had to hide them from her partner Rich Paul.

The Hello singer shared at a recent concert how 800 miniature Christmas villages filled two rooms of her $57 million mansion at Beverly Hills. 

Adele spent thousands of dollars on auction sites like eBay, and even got her hands on entire collections from the sale of deceased homeowners' estates.

She stated, “I was really excited about it at the time, and I’ve come to regret it. And I realized it’s so stark, and I’m not kidding."

"I quickly realized on eBay that there were many sales of the collections of these little houses. So I bought them all," the Grammy-winner added

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker further shared how her three-week miniature village obsession makes her feel like she has had them for 50 years.

Adele also revealed that they can cost as much as $130 and she hid the fact from Paul. 

She said, “What should I tell him if he tries to enter one of the bedrooms? It’s crazy. I’m going to say someone gave them to me for free or something.”

