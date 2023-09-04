 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Web Desk

Adele grapples with wardrobe dilemma for Beyonce's birthday concert

Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Adele grapples with wardrobe dilemma for Beyonce's birthday concert

Adele recently expressed her confusion over the dress code for Beyonce's upcoming birthday concert on Monday after confirming her attendance.

During the Renaissance World Tour, fans typically wore metallic shades, but Beyonce had a special request for her birthday as she asked her fans to dress up like disco balls.

During her performance on Weekends With Adele on Saturday, the pop star announced, "I am going to go see Beyonce on Monday; I am very excited."

Adele, who typically dresses in black for her concerts, expressed the struggles she is facing with the wardrobe choice for Monday, saying, "I am not going in silver. I don't even own silver."

She said, " So I'm just going to wear like a black tracksuit or sweat suit," but then the songstress had a change of heart and committed to the Beyonce-themed look, reports Dailymail.

Adele, who celebrated her 25th Las Vegas show this week, still appeared to be confused, saying, "I ordered glitter ball clothes at 3 a.m. from Amazon, and they are arriving over the weekend, " adding, "I am here, so God knows what I am going to look like." 

