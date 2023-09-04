 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerfs NYC pop-up shop
Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop

Matilda Djerf's admirers were taken by surprise when the well-known "It" girl, Hailey Bieber, unexpectedly appeared at the Swedish influencer's pop-up shop in New York City.

According to an eyewitness account reported by Page Six, Bieber arrived at the bustling Soho location on Saturday afternoon without any security detail, casually strolling in from the street alongside a friend.

The 26-year-old Rhode Skin entrepreneur sported a gray crop top that showcased her well-toned abs, paired with denim shorts and an oversized black jacket. 

Her outfit was complemented by a prominent "B" necklace, dark sunglasses, gold earrings, and vibrant red pumps. She had her brunette locks neatly pulled back into a claw clip.

While at the Djerf Avenue pop-up, she engaged in conversation with Matilda, as one eyewitness shared, “She was sipping on a Bluestone Lane iced coffee and asking Matilda questions about the clothes in store.”

The insider also mentioned that Bieber decided to purchase the popular Tie Tank Top, along with several other items from Djerf's collection.

Some fortunate fans who had patiently waited in the hours-long line to enter the pop-up shop had the chance to catch a glimpse of the supermodel during her shopping excursion.

Notably, Hailey Bieber ventured to the pop-up without her husband, Justin Bieber, accompanying her on this outing. She also took to her Instagram Story to share a brief video clip from her visit, captioning it with, "Came to see Angel @matildadjerf." The video featured the 26-year-old European fashion icon striking a pose in a stylish black mini dress.

It appears that Hailey's visit was a gesture of reciprocity, as Matilda Djerf had shown her support at Rhode Skin's launch event just the previous week.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral
Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift
King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit? video

King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit?
'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts

'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts
Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Kanye West and Bianca Censori face lifetime ban from Venetian boat company

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'

Taylor Swift owns Spotify's 'Billions Club' yet again: 'Summer just got crueler!'
JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert

JoJo unveils Marilyn Monroe-inspired hair transformation at Beyonce's concert
Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend

Joe Jonas puts wedding band 'back on' while enjoying Labor Day Weekend
Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’

Britney Spears highlights being ‘tricked' and 'lied to by loved ones’
Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason video

Katie Price halted writing career for THIS reason
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours video

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner's significant net worth revealed amid split rumours
Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu

Jack Gyllenhaal takes a romantic stroll in NYC with longtime love, Jeanne Cadieu