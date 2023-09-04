Hailey Bieber makes impromptu appearance at Matilda Djerf's NYC pop-up shop

Matilda Djerf's admirers were taken by surprise when the well-known "It" girl, Hailey Bieber, unexpectedly appeared at the Swedish influencer's pop-up shop in New York City.

According to an eyewitness account reported by Page Six, Bieber arrived at the bustling Soho location on Saturday afternoon without any security detail, casually strolling in from the street alongside a friend.

The 26-year-old Rhode Skin entrepreneur sported a gray crop top that showcased her well-toned abs, paired with denim shorts and an oversized black jacket.

Her outfit was complemented by a prominent "B" necklace, dark sunglasses, gold earrings, and vibrant red pumps. She had her brunette locks neatly pulled back into a claw clip.

While at the Djerf Avenue pop-up, she engaged in conversation with Matilda, as one eyewitness shared, “She was sipping on a Bluestone Lane iced coffee and asking Matilda questions about the clothes in store.”

The insider also mentioned that Bieber decided to purchase the popular Tie Tank Top, along with several other items from Djerf's collection.

Some fortunate fans who had patiently waited in the hours-long line to enter the pop-up shop had the chance to catch a glimpse of the supermodel during her shopping excursion.

Notably, Hailey Bieber ventured to the pop-up without her husband, Justin Bieber, accompanying her on this outing. She also took to her Instagram Story to share a brief video clip from her visit, captioning it with, "Came to see Angel @matildadjerf." The video featured the 26-year-old European fashion icon striking a pose in a stylish black mini dress.

It appears that Hailey's visit was a gesture of reciprocity, as Matilda Djerf had shown her support at Rhode Skin's launch event just the previous week.