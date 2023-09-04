 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Godzilla Minus One trailer out now
'Godzilla Minus One' trailer out now

Godzilla Minus One trailer just dropped and it’s gorier than we would’ve imagined.

The latest trailer shows the scene set in the late 1940s where the monstrous creature can be seen attacking a post-World War II country which is the textbook image of its aftermath.

The visuals cut to the disaster brought upon by Godzilla and shots of nuclear explosions and dead bodies when a woman shouts, “You’re a disgrace!” at an army man, while a background voice says, “That monster will never forgive us.”

It is a popular opinion that Godzilla, the giant monster, was a manifestation of Japan’s postwar trauma which includes deployment of nuclear weapons, bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. 

Entertainment company Toho says the movie will be depicting how Japan gets plunged into a darker era.

The live-action movie will be released in the US theaters on December 1, 2023. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, it will be Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain?
Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?

Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?
Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’ video

Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’
Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’

Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’
King Charles continues Queen Elizabeth’s tradition in Scotland

King Charles continues Queen Elizabeth’s tradition in Scotland
Prince Harry honours David Beckham amid rift rumours

Prince Harry honours David Beckham amid rift rumours
King Charles ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: ‘Never wanted him since birth’

King Charles ‘disappointed’ in Prince Harry: ‘Never wanted him since birth’
Emily Blunt credits Tom Cruise for post-pregnancy fitness: 'My diet pill!'

Emily Blunt credits Tom Cruise for post-pregnancy fitness: 'My diet pill!'
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry latest dance video goes viral
Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift

Drake surprises fan who spent furniture money on concert tickets, gives generous cash gift
King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit? video

King Charles set to snub Prince Harry during UK visit?
'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts

'Equalizer 3' tops weekend box office, 'Barbenheimer' continues to rule charts