Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

'Godzilla Minus One' trailer out now

Godzilla Minus One trailer just dropped and it’s gorier than we would’ve imagined.

The latest trailer shows the scene set in the late 1940s where the monstrous creature can be seen attacking a post-World War II country which is the textbook image of its aftermath.

The visuals cut to the disaster brought upon by Godzilla and shots of nuclear explosions and dead bodies when a woman shouts, “You’re a disgrace!” at an army man, while a background voice says, “That monster will never forgive us.”

It is a popular opinion that Godzilla, the giant monster, was a manifestation of Japan’s postwar trauma which includes deployment of nuclear weapons, bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Entertainment company Toho says the movie will be depicting how Japan gets plunged into a darker era.



The live-action movie will be released in the US theaters on December 1, 2023. Written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, it will be Toho’s 33rd Godzilla film.