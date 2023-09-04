 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Monday, September 04, 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez's reaction to Lionel Messi's near-miss against LAFC goes viral

By
Web Desk

Monday, September 04, 2023

Selena Gomezs reaction to Lionel Messis near-miss against LAFC goes viral
Selena Gomez's reaction to Lionel Messi's near-miss against LAFC goes viral 

Lionel Messi, despite his legendary status, showed he's still susceptible to human moments in a recent MLS match. Playing for Inter Miami, he and his team secured a comfortable 3-1 victory against LAFC on the road, but surprisingly, Messi didn't manage to get his name on the scoresheet.

The crucial incident occurred in the 38th minute when Miami held a 1-0 lead courtesy of Facundo Farias' early goal in the 14th minute. Messi exhibited his dribbling skills by maneuvering past several LAFC defenders and executed a quick one-two play, positioning himself in front of the goal for what seemed like a surefire 2-0 lead. However, LAFC's goalkeeper, John McCarthy, pulled off a remarkable save, leaving many spectators in disbelief.

Even celebrities like actor/artist Selena Gomez and hip-hop artist Tyga were taken aback by this unexpected turn of events. Despite this missed opportunity, Messi played a crucial role in extending Miami's lead. He assisted his former Barcelona teammate, Jordi Alba, in scoring the second goal in the 51st minute, and later set up Leonardo Campana for the third goal in the 83rd minute.

Although LAFC made a late effort by scoring a consolation goal in the 90th minute through defender Ryan Hollingshead, the missed chance by Messi ultimately had no impact on the match's outcome.

Currently, Messi and his team, Inter Miami, are positioned 14th in the Eastern Conference. Their next league match will see them hosting Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, September 9, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

More From Entertainment:

British actor Stephen Fry to meet Zelensky's wife in Ukraine

British actor Stephen Fry to meet Zelensky's wife in Ukraine

Rita Ora cuts a casual figure as she leaves Venice after rocking 3 outfits at VFF

Rita Ora cuts a casual figure as she leaves Venice after rocking 3 outfits at VFF
Kate Middleton likely to land in trouble video

Kate Middleton likely to land in trouble

Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton

Royal fans react to claim Meghan Markle won’t ‘curtsy’ to Kate Middleton
Inside Gigi Hadid’s approach to co-parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

Inside Gigi Hadid’s approach to co-parenting daughter Khai with Zayn Malik

James Gunn swings axe on his Facebook account: Here's why

James Gunn swings axe on his Facebook account: Here's why
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a ‘win’: ‘A big one and badly’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle need a ‘win’: ‘A big one and badly’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain? video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will ‘never return’ to Britain?
Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?

Princess Diana wanted Harry to be Prince William’s ‘wingman’?
Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’ video

Meghan Markle snubs David Beckham invitation as Prince Harry ends ‘feud’
Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

Watch: 'Godzilla Minus One' trailer shows gory, post-war Japan

Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’

Kanye West is a ‘true misogynist’ to Bianca Censori: ‘He can’t even give her dignity’