Selena Gomez's reaction to Lionel Messi's near-miss against LAFC goes viral

Lionel Messi, despite his legendary status, showed he's still susceptible to human moments in a recent MLS match. Playing for Inter Miami, he and his team secured a comfortable 3-1 victory against LAFC on the road, but surprisingly, Messi didn't manage to get his name on the scoresheet.

The crucial incident occurred in the 38th minute when Miami held a 1-0 lead courtesy of Facundo Farias' early goal in the 14th minute. Messi exhibited his dribbling skills by maneuvering past several LAFC defenders and executed a quick one-two play, positioning himself in front of the goal for what seemed like a surefire 2-0 lead. However, LAFC's goalkeeper, John McCarthy, pulled off a remarkable save, leaving many spectators in disbelief.

Even celebrities like actor/artist Selena Gomez and hip-hop artist Tyga were taken aback by this unexpected turn of events. Despite this missed opportunity, Messi played a crucial role in extending Miami's lead. He assisted his former Barcelona teammate, Jordi Alba, in scoring the second goal in the 51st minute, and later set up Leonardo Campana for the third goal in the 83rd minute.



Although LAFC made a late effort by scoring a consolation goal in the 90th minute through defender Ryan Hollingshead, the missed chance by Messi ultimately had no impact on the match's outcome.



Currently, Messi and his team, Inter Miami, are positioned 14th in the Eastern Conference. Their next league match will see them hosting Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, September 9, with kick-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.