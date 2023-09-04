 
Monday, September 04, 2023
Joey King and Steven Piet tie the knot in Spain’s Baleric Islands

Monday, September 04, 2023

Joey King and Steven Piet began dating in early 2019 and got engaged in February 2022
Joey King and Steven Piet have officially exchanged their vows, marking the culmination of their over four-year-long relationship! The happy couple celebrated their wedding on the picturesque island of Mallorca (Majorca) in Spain's Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean, as per Just Jared.

Joey and Steven's romantic journey began in early 2019 when they first crossed paths on the set of the Hulu limited series The Act. Steven directed two episodes of the show, while Joey took on a starring role, and their connection blossomed from there.

The couple got engaged in February 2022 on 2/2/22. Joey said at the time, “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can't help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you.”

She continued: "The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive.”

The filmmaker also took to his Instagram to share his sentiments about the engagement. "The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter."

"You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed," he added.

