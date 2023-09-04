Leaked list of football match attendees used to mock Meghan and Harry

A list of "notable attendees" who were invited to witness a soccer match on Sunday night has surfaced online.



The list shows Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were both invited to attend the Los Angeles Football Club face Inter Miami.

The Duke of Sussex was seen attending the game without his wife.



Eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice that the list of attendees did not mention the job titles of the royal couple.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Holland, Will Ferrell Selena Gomez and Liam Gallagher had their professions listed next to their names but the Sussexes were listed as just Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The list has been used to mock the royal couple in the United Kingdom where the Duke of Sussex is due to arrive in a couple of days.

The absence of Meghan Markle also raised eyebrows, with some people wondering whether the couple was having troubles in their relationship.