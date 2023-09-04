Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly sell their $11m Miami house amid divorce rumors

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner parted from their luxury home in Miami earlier this year

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are reportedly headed for divorce, and amid the swirling rumors, it has been reported that the couple quietly sold their Miami home earlier this year.

Only two years after purchasing their Miami residence for $11 million, the couple decided to part ways with it, selling the ultra-exclusive property for a significant profit of $15 million, securing a remarkable $4 million gain.

The move to Miami came after they sold their Encino mansion in 2021, making it their new home. Their Miami abode featured six bedrooms and nine bathrooms and served as a residence for them and their two young daughters. Photographs of the interior of the house have revealed their vibrant and visually striking decor.

"The home has an incredible Cali meets Bali vibe. Frank Lloyd Wright inspired, but with a tropical twist," said David Pullman of ONE Sotheby's International Realty, who represented the buyer. "It was really important to my client to have something unique and expressive. Miami being such a vibrant city it was a perfect fit."

This luxurious six-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence is further enhanced by a 94-foot private dock, offering direct access to both the bay and the ocean. The property also includes a state-of-the-art spa and a billiard room, contributing to its exclusive resort-like ambiance.

In addition to these features, the couple's home was equipped with an outdoor kitchen and a dual-sided full-service bar that seamlessly catered to both indoor and outdoor entertaining. The property also featured a pool, a Jacuzzi, and a separate children's pool, which undoubtedly made it an ideal setting for their two young daughters.