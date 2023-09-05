Tom Brady, Irina Shayk still dating despite model's PDA photos with ex-Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk are still dating even after Irina cast a shadow on their relationship by posting pictures of herself and her ex, Bradley Cooper.

It has been revealed that Irina and Tom are still a couple, even though it might not have looked that way recently.

According to TMZ, the publication has exclusively learned that the pair is still seeing each other despite Irina's provocative post featuring Bradley Cooper, as she posted a topless picture of herself and a shirtless picture of Cooper last week.

The former couple, who share a kid, appeared to be getting cosy on the beach. Now, with reports that she is still dating Tom, it appears that the pictures were just a platonic thing.

Earlier, the publication broke the news that Irina was seeing Tom Brady when they were spotted getting cosy in the car and Tom caressing the model.

According to some reports, Tom did not appear to be bothered by Irina's post featuring herself and her ex-partner, Cooper.

Irina and Cooper started dating in 2015 and officially announced their split after staying together for four years in 2019.