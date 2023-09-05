 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, September 05, 2023
By
Web Desk

Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, dies aged 80

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Gary Wright, Love is Alive singer, dies aged 80
Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, dies aged 80

Gary Wright, famously known for singing Dream Weaver, has passed away at the age of 80 after a long battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

The news of the singer's death was confirmed by his son, Justin Wright, who said that his father died surrounded by his family and loved ones on Monday Morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

Gary's Health Battle

According to TMZ, Gary had been battling Parkinson's and dementia for five to six years. Gary's son told the publication that his father's Parkinson's rapidly grew, eventually leading the singer to lose his ability to move around and speak.

Justin continued, "Over the past few weeks, the nurses working with my father told us that he was entering the final chapter of his life."

Gary's Music Career

Gary had an impressive music resume, but he was most known for two of his mid-1970s hit songs, Dream Weaver and Love is Alive. Alongside that, he produced 12 albums dating back to 1970 and also collaborated with several other acclaimed musicians. One of his most famous collaborations was with George Harrison.

Gary is known to be the first mainstream musician to introduce a synthesizer in pop.

The music industry mourns the Loss of Gary 

The music industry is mourning the loss of a beloved figure, and tributes have poured in. 

Steven Bishop took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing." 

He added two pictures to his tweet and said, "The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley."

More From Entertainment:

Priscilla Presley gets candid on relationship with Elvis at 'Venice Film Festival' video

Priscilla Presley gets candid on relationship with Elvis at 'Venice Film Festival'
Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy

Karl Woods' Instagram post with Katie Price's daughter, Princess, sparks controversy
Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?

Kim Kardashian regrets leaving Kanye West amid Bianca Censori romance?
Arnold Schwarzenegger shares inspiring comeback story after 2018 health scare

Arnold Schwarzenegger shares inspiring comeback story after 2018 health scare
Miley Cyrus celebrates worldwide love for 'Used To Be Young' series video

Miley Cyrus celebrates worldwide love for 'Used To Be Young' series

Woody Allen challenges cancel culture at Venice film festival?

Woody Allen challenges cancel culture at Venice film festival?
Tom Brady, Irina Shayk still dating despite model's PDA photos with ex-Bradley Cooper

Tom Brady, Irina Shayk still dating despite model's PDA photos with ex-Bradley Cooper
Gigi Hadid launches highly anticipated 'Guest in Residence' Fall 2023 collection

Gigi Hadid launches highly anticipated 'Guest in Residence' Fall 2023 collection
Critics rave about Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ after ‘jewface’ controversy video

Critics rave about Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro’ after ‘jewface’ controversy

Prince Harry’s a ‘walking, talking famous figure’ of family dysfunction video

Prince Harry’s a ‘walking, talking famous figure’ of family dysfunction
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dissect’ King Charles matters with ‘highest bidder’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘dissect’ King Charles matters with ‘highest bidder’
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly sell their $11m Miami house amid divorce rumors

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner secretly sell their $11m Miami house amid divorce rumors