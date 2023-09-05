Gary Wright, 'Love is Alive' singer, dies aged 80

Gary Wright, famously known for singing Dream Weaver, has passed away at the age of 80 after a long battle with Parkinson's and dementia.

The news of the singer's death was confirmed by his son, Justin Wright, who said that his father died surrounded by his family and loved ones on Monday Morning at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, CA.

Gary's Health Battle

According to TMZ, Gary had been battling Parkinson's and dementia for five to six years. Gary's son told the publication that his father's Parkinson's rapidly grew, eventually leading the singer to lose his ability to move around and speak.

Justin continued, "Over the past few weeks, the nurses working with my father told us that he was entering the final chapter of his life."

Gary's Music Career

Gary had an impressive music resume, but he was most known for two of his mid-1970s hit songs, Dream Weaver and Love is Alive. Alongside that, he produced 12 albums dating back to 1970 and also collaborated with several other acclaimed musicians. One of his most famous collaborations was with George Harrison.

Gary is known to be the first mainstream musician to introduce a synthesizer in pop.



The music industry mourns the Loss of Gary

The music industry is mourning the loss of a beloved figure, and tributes have poured in.

Steven Bishop took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "It is with great sadness that I received the news of my dear friend Gary Wright's passing."

He added two pictures to his tweet and said, "The attached photos hold precious memories from the very first and last time we shared the stage together, alongside our mutual musical pal John Ford Coley."