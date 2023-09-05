 
Tuesday, September 05, 2023

Miley Cyrus dropped pretty penny for entire Bangerz Tour in 2014: Here's why

Miley Cyrus recently shared how she paid for her 2014 Bangerz Tour because she “saw it as an investment in herself.”

In her TikTok series called Used to Be Young, Miley told her followers how she “never made a single dime because she wanted the tour to be excellent.” 

The popstar shared that she struggled to find people who saw her creative version.

For the finale to be big and creative, Miley wanted it to be inspired from the movie Truman Show. She referred the Jim Carrey film to her then-creative director Diane Martel.

She stated, “A lot of these ideas were kind of so outlandish that no one really wanted to support me in making these pieces, so I had big puppets, oversized beds, I came out of my own face on my tongue.”

The Flowers hitmaker added that people “kept questioning her decisions as she was going to do around 100 shows and not make any money.”

According to Miley, “There’s no one I would rather invest in than myself. So I paid for it all to make it exactly what I thought I and the fans deserved.”

The Bangerz Tour was Miley’s fourth concert tour which included 78 shows over nine months. 

